© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a friendship was forged on the frontlines of the homelessness crisis

By Katia Riddle
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST

An encampment of homeless people in Seattle caused an uproar in the area. One woman who lived across the street took a unique approach to the situation.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Katia Riddle