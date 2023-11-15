© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A warden tried to fix an abusive federal prison. He faced death threats

By Joseph Shapiro,
Tirzah Christopher
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST

A federal warden claims he tried to stop the abuse at his prison complex in Illinois, but faced threats from his staff and obstacles from his bosses.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Joseph Shapiro
Joseph Shapiro is a NPR News Investigations correspondent.
See stories by Joseph Shapiro
Tirzah Christopher
Tirzah Christopher is the 2023 Roy W. Howard fellow at NPR. An international investigative reporter, she graduated in December 2022 with a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.