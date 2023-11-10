© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates call for mental health support for toddlers

Published November 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST
Preschool child covers his face with his hands. (Getty Images)
Preschool child covers his face with his hands. (Getty Images)

Child care providers in Alabama say they are struggling to address an uptick in aggressive behavior in young children. The situation is putting a strain on teachers who say they are leaving their jobs over it. Now advocates are calling for more mental health support for toddlers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Tejuania Nelson-Gill, Director of Lighthouse Academy of Excellence & Achievement in Bay Minette, Alabama, and Rahill Briggs, an early childhood psychologist and national director of the HealthySteps program at Zero to Three.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.