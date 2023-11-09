© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials say California is drought free — but water supply is still strained

By Kai McNamee,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa Chang
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, about drought conditions in California.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Kai McNamee
Tinbete Ermyas
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang