© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio voters to decide on the right to abortion

By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio)
Published November 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST

Abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters via ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio)