Big city mayors ask White House for help with migrant influx
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate