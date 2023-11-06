Announcing Taylor Swift for Kids Dec. 2 at Baltimore Peninsula

She's the biggest pop star on the planet. And now you can experience her greatest hits with the whole family – for free!

WTMD & WYPR's Saturday Morning Tunes is partnering with the Baltimore Peninsula to present Taylor Swift for Kids Saturday, Dec. 2.

Featuring rising star Enslow and her band performing 90 minutes of Taylor Swift favorites at a time the whole family can enjoy. Doors open at noon and the show runs 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on the third floor of 2455 House St.

It's part of the Baltimore Peninsula's Holiday Remix, an indoor holiday market featuring a roller skating rink by Roller Wave, as well as a holiday market and local food and drink vendors.

This show is FREE with RSVP thanks to support from Baltimore Peninsula.

Dancing shoes are a must!

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by its catchy melodies, and genre-bending sound.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter.

If you have a child with disabilities, we are happy to accommodate. Please reach out to Sam Sessa at [email protected] with any questions.