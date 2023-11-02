The UN agency for Palestine refugees is running out of supplies in Gaza
UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, says it is running out of supplies in Gaza, where it is sheltering over 600,000 displaced Palestinians.
Copyright 2023 NPR
