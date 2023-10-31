The latest on Israel's bombing of the largest Gazan refugee camp
Israel bombed the largest refugee camp in Gaza and said it killed a senior Hamas commander. Palestinians said it caused a huge number of civilian casualties.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel bombed the largest refugee camp in Gaza and said it killed a senior Hamas commander. Palestinians said it caused a huge number of civilian casualties.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate