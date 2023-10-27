© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance at midnight. You can stream us on our app or website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Need more context on Israel and Palestine? Check out one of these books

Published October 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Israeli students hold Palestinian and Israeli flags, during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, in Tel Aviv University's campus, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli students hold Palestinian and Israeli flags, during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, in Tel Aviv University's campus, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast has been turning to books to give her more insight into the crisis in Israel and Gaza. She shares a few of her picks with host Scott Tong.

Book recommendations

Nonfiction 


Fiction 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.