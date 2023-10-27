© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance at midnight, returning as soon as possible. You can stream us on our app or website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Former FBI agent talks about potential difficulties in Lewiston manhunt

By Mia Venkat,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa Chang
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with a former FBI agent on what law enforcement faces with the ongoing manhunt for the man who killed 18 people in Lewiston, ME.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mia Venkat
Tinbete Ermyas
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang