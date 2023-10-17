© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people

By Daniel Estrin
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation

Copyright 2023 NPR

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin