© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden to head to Israel

Published October 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

President Biden will be going to Israel on Wednesday. He will also be stopping in Amman, Jordan, to meet with Jordan’s king, Egypt’s president and the head of the Palestinian Authority from the West Bank as the White House and other world leaders seek a resolution to the ongoing deadly conflict.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes finds out what Biden hopes to achieve and what challenges he faces in his mission from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith who will be along on the trip.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.