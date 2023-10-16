© 2023 WYPR
Exit polls indicate Poland's current ruling party didn't get enough votes to stay

By Rob Schmitz
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT

Exit polling shows that Poland's ruling party is unlikely to remain in power which would represent a dramatic shift toward democracy and the EU.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
