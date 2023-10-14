Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion
With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate