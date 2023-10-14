© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion

Published October 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT

With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.

Copyright 2023 NPR