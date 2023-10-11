The aftermath in an Israeli town hit by rocketfire and Hamas fighters
Israelis in the town of Sderot, just a couple miles from The Gaza Strip, recount the carnage that Hamas militants unleashed there over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israelis in the town of Sderot, just a couple miles from The Gaza Strip, recount the carnage that Hamas militants unleashed there over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate