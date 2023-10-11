© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The aftermath in an Israeli town hit by rocketfire and Hamas fighters

By Daniel Estrin
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT

Israelis in the town of Sderot, just a couple miles from The Gaza Strip, recount the carnage that Hamas militants unleashed there over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin