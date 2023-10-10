FTX co-founder testifies against Sam Bankman-Fried in multi-billion dollar crypto trading fraud

The multi-billion dollar fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried resumes Tuesday after beginning last week. Prosecutors have called a major witness: Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX. Wang will testify against his former partner Bankman-Fried.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Zeke Faux, Bloomberg investigative reporter and author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

