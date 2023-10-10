An EV future, paid for by gas
At the Detroit auto show this year, there weren't any electric vehicle debuts. Companies are committed to building EVs — but they're funding those plans with lots and lots of gas-powered moneymakers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
At the Detroit auto show this year, there weren't any electric vehicle debuts. Companies are committed to building EVs — but they're funding those plans with lots and lots of gas-powered moneymakers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate