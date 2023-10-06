How this week in Washington was viewed around the world
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with three journalists from different parts of the world who report on Washington for their home publications, about this week in U.S. politics.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with three journalists from different parts of the world who report on Washington for their home publications, about this week in U.S. politics.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate