Kansas police chief resigns after he was suspended for newspaper raid
The police chief who led a raid on the Marion County Record, a small weekly newspaper in Kansas has resigned a few days after village officials suspended him.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The police chief who led a raid on the Marion County Record, a small weekly newspaper in Kansas has resigned a few days after village officials suspended him.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate