© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The fall of crypto

Published October 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT

NPR's David Gura speaks with Zeke Faux of Bloomberg News and New Yorker staff writer Sheelah Kolhatkar about the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Copyright 2023 NPR