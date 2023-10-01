The fall of crypto
NPR's David Gura speaks with Zeke Faux of Bloomberg News and New Yorker staff writer Sheelah Kolhatkar about the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's David Gura speaks with Zeke Faux of Bloomberg News and New Yorker staff writer Sheelah Kolhatkar about the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate