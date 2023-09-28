© 2023 WYPR
Pandas and the government shutdown

By Emma Bowman
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT

The National Zoo is holding a series of panda-themed events to commemorate the departure of its only three pandas. But the looming government shutdown is threatening to spoil the party.

Emma Bowman
