Barry Manilow topples Elvis' performance record at Vegas' International Theater

By Elena Burnett,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT

With his 637th performance at Vegas' International Theater, Barry Manilow has broken the performance record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Ari Shapiro
