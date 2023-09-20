U.S. special representative for Ukraine talks economic recovery
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Penny Pritzker, who has been tapped by President Biden to serve as his special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Penny Pritzker, who has been tapped by President Biden to serve as his special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate