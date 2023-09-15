Inside an AI extravaganza
Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate