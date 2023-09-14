How Memphis made its mark in the hip-hop world

Although rap music has exploded worldwide, the art form has always been anchored in regional culture. Local specificity can be heard in a rapper’s vernacular, accent and signature sounds.

Zandria Felice Robinson, writer and professor at Georgetown University, explains Memphis’ unique rap scene and how this southern city punched above its weight in the burgeoning hip-hop world.

