© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UN debates how to define cybercrime

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published September 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

While cybercrime is a problem around the world, agreeing on a definition on the international stage has been a huge challenge. That's plainly been on display at the United Nations recently.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.