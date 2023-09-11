© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tips for keeping your ears healthy in a loud world

By Margaret Cirino
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT

A recent study found that 1 billion people between the ages of 12 and 34 are at risk for noise-induced hearing loss. Here are some tips for building a solid ear care regimen.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Margaret Cirino
Margaret Cirino (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. Her job involves pitching, producing and forcing her virtual and in-person co-workers to play board games with her. She has a soft spot for reporting on cute critters and outer space (not at the same time, of course).