Fair Play card game highlights home life inequality and rebalances it

CA new card game aims to show the imbalance in household management in many of our lives. In many relationships — partners, families, roommates — there is often one person who does the lion’s share of keeping everything running. Often, other members of that group are unaware of just how much one person is doing.

Eve Rodsky wrote the book “Fair Play” about addressing this imbalance and how to fix it without causing uncomfortable conversations or conflict. The card game, based on the book, is out now.

Rodsky joins host Robin Young to explain just how it works and why fixing these household inequalities can be lifesaving.

Eve Rodsky wrote the book “Fair Play,” which the card game is based on. (Courtesy of the Fair Play Policy Institute)

