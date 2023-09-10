© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funerals are underway with death toll expected to rise in Morocco earthquake

By Lauren Frayer
Published September 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT

It was a day of aftershocks, funerals and frantic rescues Sunday in Morocco. More than 2,100 people are confirmed dead since Friday's earthquake.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer