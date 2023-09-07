Is your dog a super good boy or girl? Here's the scientifically best way to tell them
Researchers in Hungary have looked at whether the high pitched babble people use with their dogs scientifically resonates with pets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Researchers in Hungary have looked at whether the high pitched babble people use with their dogs scientifically resonates with pets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate