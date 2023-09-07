Dictionary.com adds 'Jawn' and 'shower orange' among other new terms

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Sept. 7, 2023, as planned.

“Pessimize,” “shower orange,” and “jawn,” are all new additions to Dictionary.com’s vast online catalog with 563 other terms. Along with the added words, the website made dictionary-wide changes to remove binary-gendered phrases from hundreds of entries.

Host Scott Tong speaks with John Kelly, vice president of editorial at Dictionary.com, about how these new additions and changes reflect the modern English language.

