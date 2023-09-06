© 2023 WYPR
The push forward and pull back of DEI efforts in corporate America

Published September 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
A flurry of hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion specialists followed the murder of George Floyd three years ago. And now, DEI executives leaving their posts or being let go. (Getty Images)

It seems the so-called racial reckoning in corporate America may have been short-lived.

A flurry of hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion specialists followed the murder of George Floyd three years ago. And now, DEI executives leaving their posts or being let go.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaun Harper, provost professor at the University of Southern California. He is also the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center.

