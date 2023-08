Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for two Georgia election workers who sued former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for defamation. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Giuliani lost the case, which could pave the way for millions of dollars in damages.

