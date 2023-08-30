The latest on the coup in Gabon
Overnight there was a coup in the central African nation of Gabon. Military officers announced they had seized power and placed the president under house arrest after a questionable election.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Overnight there was a coup in the central African nation of Gabon. Military officers announced they had seized power and placed the president under house arrest after a questionable election.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate