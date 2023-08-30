Summer reading picks from Traci Thomas and Scott Tong

With summer coming to a close, our go-to book expert, “The Stacks” creator Traci Thomas and Here & Now host Scott Tong share their favorite reads from the past few months.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Book recommendations from Scott Tong

“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig



Click here for a conversation with Jonathan Eig.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.