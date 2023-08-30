Summer reading picks from Traci Thomas and Scott Tong
With summer coming to a close, our go-to book expert, “The Stacks” creator Traci Thomas and Here & Now host Scott Tong share their favorite reads from the past few months.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
- “How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told” by Harrison Scott Key
- “Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America” by Julia Lee
- “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era” by Donovan X. Ramsey
- “24 Hours in Charlottesville: An Oral History of the Stand Against White Supremacy” by Nora Neus
- “Watchmen” by Alan Moore
- “The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight” by Andrew Leland
- “Congratulations, the Best is Over!: Essays” by R. Eric Thomas
Book recommendations from Scott Tong
- “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- “Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity” by Daron Acemoglu
