© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idalia strengthens as it closes in on Florida

By Greg Allen
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT

Idalia is expected to strengthen into a "major" category hurricane as it approaches Florida's Gulf coast. Local officials have warned residents they have little time left to prepare.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen