The new book “Daughter of the Dragon” is a reclamation of the Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong.

Author Yunte Huang talks with host Scott Tong about anti-Chinese xenophobia, sexism and ageism toward women in Hollywood and the U.S.

Book excerpt: ‘Daughter of the Dragon’

By Yunte Huang

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.