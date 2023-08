The average mortgage rate in the U.S. is now more than 7%, its highest level in more than 20 years. That has some homeowners feeling locked in, tethered to their low-interest rates and unable to move.

Wailin Wong and Darian Woods of Planet Money’s show “The Indicator” explain how this is impacting the housing market.

