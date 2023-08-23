Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate