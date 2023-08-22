When it comes to wildfires, beware of dry grass — that's where most occur
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeva Lange, who wrote a story called "Most Wildfires Aren't Forest Fires," about how wildfires largely occur in grasslands.
