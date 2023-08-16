Russia is trying to recover from currency dip by hiking interest rates
Russia has increased interest rates to try to stabilize the country's currency. But it doesn't mean it's running out of money to pay for the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Russia has increased interest rates to try to stabilize the country's currency. But it doesn't mean it's running out of money to pay for the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate