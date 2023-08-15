© 2023 WYPR
'Defiant Dreams' memoir tells of Afghan woman who risked everything to get an education

Published August 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Sola Mahfouz (left) and Malaina Kapoor (right) are the authors of "Defiant Dreams." (Courtesy of Mark Wilson Images and Opened Shutter Photography)
The memoir “Defiant Dreams” tells the story of a young Afghan woman who grew up in Kandahar and studied English and math secretly. She became a quantum computing researcher at Tufts University in Boston.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to the co-authors of the book, Malaina Kapoor and Sola Mahfouz, the subject of the memoir.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

