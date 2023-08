Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Tamar Hallerman about what to expect this week from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to issue a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

