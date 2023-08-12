© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 journalists on the rise in violent vigilante attacks against Palestinians

Published August 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT

NPR's Daniel Estrin talks with two journalists: Basel Adra, a Palestinian, and Hagar Shezaf, an Israeli, to describe recent attacks they have covered.

Copyright 2023 NPR