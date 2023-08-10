Weight loss drugs could reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to new study

As weight loss drugs continue to gain popularity, a new study finds that they may also significantly reduce the risk of heart problems. The manufacturers of the new obesity drug Wegovy announced earlier this week that their drug lowers the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 20%.

We hear from Elaine Chen, a cardiovascular disease reporter with our partners at STAT News.

