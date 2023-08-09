Little Free Diverse Libraries part of the fight against book bans in Florida

Stories of book censorship or bans in Florida have topped headlines throughout the year. However, some are fighting back by putting up Little Free Diverse Libraries — those little bird box-like structures filled with books that you sometimes see in front yards.

Jacksonville art gallery Yellow House and social justice organization 904WARD are the organizations behind the project.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with 904WARD’s CEO Kimberly Allen and Tom Caron, one of the volunteers installing the libraries and keeping them stocked.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

