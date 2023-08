The U.S. women’s soccer team is out of the World Cup after a penalty shoot-out loss to Sweden. It’s the first time the U.S. team has been sent home early from a tournament; The team’s previous worst finish was third place.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula watched the game and all the fallout afterward. She joins host Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

