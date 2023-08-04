© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Trump wants to move his trial from D.C. to West Virginia

Published August 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Hoppy Kercheval, host of MetroNews Talkline in West Virginia, about why former President Donald Trump wants to relocate his trial.

Copyright 2023 NPR