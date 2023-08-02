What a Delaware beach vacation looks like for President Biden
President Biden is spending the week at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. While he may get some downtime, it's impossible to fully check out from the job.
Copyright 2023 NPR
President Biden is spending the week at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. While he may get some downtime, it's impossible to fully check out from the job.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate